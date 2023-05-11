Armenia continues military provocations and ignores Azerbaijan's calls for peace - Ombudsman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Armenia continues military provocations aimed at a gross violation of human rights, ignoring Azerbaijan's calls for peace, the Ombudsman's Office told Trend via the statement of the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan.

"On the evening of May 10, units of the Armenian armed forces, using various types of small arms, have committed a deliberate provocation against the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Zod settlement of the Basarkechar. As a result of target fire, the serviceman of Azerbaijani army, Muslim Mahmudlu, was seriously wounded in the head," the statement of the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan said.

“May Allah rest the soul of the Shehid in peace who died as a result of another military provocation of Armenia, we express our deep condolences to his family, and categorically condemn the commission of military provocation by Armenia, which is not interested in the peace process in the region, continues its occupation policy and grossly violates human rights,” the statement said.

Armenia purposefully aggravates the situation in the region, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law and international humanitarian law, and commits provocations for the creation of new hotbeds of conflict despite Azerbaijan’s constant calls for peace.

“As the Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan, I call upon the entire international organizations to take decisive measures to prevent the commission of military provocations by the armed forces of Armenia and to restore peace in the region," the statement said.