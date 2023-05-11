Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Issue of Armenia's next provocation raised at meeting of OSCE Permanent Council

Politics Materials 11 May 2023
Issue of Armenia's next provocation raised at meeting of OSCE Permanent Council

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The issue of Armenia's latest provocation against Azerbaijan was raised at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, Trend reports via the tweet of the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the OSCE Rovshan Sadygbeyli.

On the evening of May 10, units of the Armenian armed forces, using various types of small arms, committed a deliberate provocation against the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Zod settlement of the Basarkechar. As a result of the target fire, the serviceman of the Azerbaijani army, Muslim Mahmudlu, was seriously wounded in the head.

