Armenia's purposeful provocations disrupts peace negotiations - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The purpose of the provocation committed by Armenia is to disrupt the peace negotiations, Chair of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova said at the session of parliament, Trend reports.

On May 10, units of the Armenian armed forces, using various types of small arms, have committed a deliberate provocation against the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Zod settlement of the Basarkechar district.

"As a result of target fire, the serviceman of Azerbaijani army, Muslim Mahmudlu, was seriously wounded in the head. Decisive measures were taken by the Azerbaijani army to stop the provocation of Armenians. The entire responsibility for the provocation lies with the leadership of Armenia," Gafarova said.

Also as a result of this provocation by Armenian Armed Forces, Azerbaijani serviceman of the extra active military service of the Azerbaijani army Orkhan Novruzalizade was killed.