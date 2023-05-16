Azerbaijani parliament speaker delivers speech at event dedicated to 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev in Moscow (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Chair of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova who is on a working trip to Moscow, has spoken at an official reception on the occasion of 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports via the statement of the Parliament.

Aide to the President of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov, representatives of the embassies accredited in Moscow, Members of the State Duma and Federation Council of the RF Federal Assembly, state and government delegates, cultural and artistic figures from both countries as well as members of the public attended the event.

Gafarova greeted those present before describing such remarkable happenings held in Moscow on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev as a display of sincere respect for the entire Azerbaijani people and the memory of their great leader.

Gafarova thanked for the kind words spoken about Heydar Aliyev as a personality, about his achievements and merits and his role in strengthening co-operation between Azerbaijan and Russia.

She noted that today the work of the national leader is consistently continued by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Gafarova also expressed gratitude to the State Duma of the RF Federal Assembly, the Federation Council, the TASS Agency, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and all participants for the events dedicated to the anniversary.

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Alexey Gordeyev and Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloghlu also delivered speeches at the event.