Azerbaijani and European MPs at Baku Network Platform in Strasbourg (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. International discussions of Azerbaijan's economic projects were held in Strasbourg with the organizational support of the Baku Network Expert Platform, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani MPs Tural Ganjaliyev, Sevil Mikayilova and Nurlan Hasanov, as well as Polish MEP Richard Czarnecki have participated in the discussions.

The sides exchanged views on the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, the current dynamics of the implementation of joint economic projects. Azerbaijan's significant contribution to the energy security of Europe, the invaluable importance of the Middle Corridor and other topical issues were discussed as well.

One of the priorities of the Baku Network Expert Platform is the promotion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU and the strengthening of interparliamentary ties.

Trend presents the discussion: