Azerbaijan became strong state under leadership of Heydar Aliyev - President of Serbian National Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan overcame many difficulties and became a strong state, President of the National Assembly of Serbia Vladimir Orlic said at a special meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

According to Orlic, Serbia and Azerbaijan take the same position regarding the protection of territorial integrity and ensuring sovereignty.

"We adhere to the principles of international law. Azerbaijan and Serbia have strong friendship relations. Serbia is happy with the success of Azerbaijan. The success of our friends makes us happy," he added.

The special meeting is being attended by 228 foreign delegates, including 12 chairmen of the parliaments of the countries, 15 deputy chairmen of parliaments, and representatives of four international organizations.