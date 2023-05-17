Azerbaijan Army holds the military pentathlon championship (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. According to the training plan for the 2023 training year approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, the military pentathlon championship is being held in the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

At the opening ceremony held at the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

During the ceremony, the speakers wished success to the participants and noted that the physical wellness of the Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen is continuously in the spotlight.

56 servicemen from 10 teams representing types of troops and formations will compete for individual and team championship. The servicemen will test their skills on overcoming the obstacle course, 200-meter gun shooting, grenade launching, 8-km cross and swimming races.

It should be noted that the championship will last until May 20.