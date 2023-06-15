Armenia's provocation aimed at obstructing traffic across Lachin-Khankendi road - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Armenia's recent military provocation [as a result of which a serviceman of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan has been wounded on border checkpoint on the Lachin-Khankendi road on June 15], along with aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, is aimed at obstructing the successful operation of the checkpoint on the Azerbaijani side, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, this provocation is also aimed at obstructing the safe, free and unhindered passage of Armenian residents, as well as the traffic along the Lachin-Khankendi road

"Such military provocations by Armenia will be decisively suppressed, and the attempts of the Armenian side to prevent the reintegration of the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan into our society will fail," the ministry said.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 Second Karabakh War), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.