We foiled insidious plans of Armenia and its foreign patrons - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. “We were preparing for the Second Karabakh War and did not make a secret of that,” said President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to present the battle flag to one of the commando military units of the Ministry of Defense.

“During the occupation, I said that if the negotiations did not succeed, we would use force to liberate our historical lands. Unfortunately, some people turned a blind eye to my words. Armenia and its foreign patrons believed that they would keep our lands under occupation forever. We foiled their insidious plans. We prepared for war and dealt such a crushing blow to the enemy that the enemy is still unable to recover,” the head of state emphasized.