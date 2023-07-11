New governmental bodies created in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. New governmental structures have been created in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The corresponding order in this regard was signed by First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Assembly Azer Zeynalov.

According to the order, a public legal entity "Nakhchivan Center for Agricultural Services" has been created on the basis of the Nakhchivan Center for Agricultural Laboratories. The Nakhchivan Scientific Research Institute of Agriculture named after Academician Hasan Aliyev was established on the basis of the Nakhchivan Agrarian Production, Supply and Supply JSC of the Araz Scientific and Production Association named after Academician Hasan Aliyev and the Department for Seed Production and Plant Protection.

The structures will be subordinate to the Ministry of Agriculture of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

