Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan, Armenia agree to intensify work of border delimitation commissions - Charles Michel

Politics Materials 15 July 2023 19:10 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, Armenia agree to intensify work of border delimitation commissions - Charles Michel

Follow Trend on

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Read more

BRUSSELS, Belgium, July 15. Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed to intensify the work of border delimitation commissions, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, told journalists, following the meeting with President of the Republic Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.

Today, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels.

Will be updated

Latest

Latest

Read more