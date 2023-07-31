Joint Azerbaijani-Uzbek 'UZAZ-2023' exercises start (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. 'UZAZ-2023' computer-assisted tactical command-staff exercises have started in accordance with the Plan of bilateral cooperation for 2023 concluded between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

According to the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan, the first stage of the joint exercises at the Chirchik training range in the Tashkent region, Azerbaijani and Uzbek military personnel completed the tasks of organizing and planning special combat operations on a computer and on a map.

In general, the main purpose of the exercises is the mutual exchange of experience, the organization of interaction between the military personnel of the two countries, improving the skills of staff officers making decisions on the map, increasing their professionalism and training.