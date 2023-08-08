Armenia disrupts environmental balance throughout South Caucasus - Azerbaijani veteran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. The currently operational Armenian mining plants utilize outdated equipment, violating ecological norms and standards, and heavily harming the environment, a veteran of the Azerbaijani security agencies, Colonel Azer Garayev told Trend.

He stated that Armenia's flagrant disregard for environmental standards undermines the ecological equilibrium of the South Caucasus region.

"Mining plants in Armenia discharge toxic chemical waste into rivers, causing significant damage to water resources and the surrounding environment along the border with Azerbaijan, while also destroying river fauna," Garayev explained.

He noted that Armenia does not maintain the equipment at these factories, and that using obsolete technology worsens the environmental damage.

"Armenia's such activities severely harm the environment of all countries in the region, including Türkiye and Georgia." Unfortunately, international institutions ignore Armenia's flagrant violations of applicable accords. "These organizations consistently use double standards, demonstrating a disregard for international law and fairness," Garayev continued.