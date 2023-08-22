Western Azerbaijani Community's letter is disseminated by UN to concerned parties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. The Western Azerbaijani community has sent a letter to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with an appeal to start a dialog on the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia, Trend reports.

Instead of properly assessing the community's call for dialog, the Armenian side, including Prime Minister Pashinyan, has made statements denying the right of Azerbaijanis to return and distorting the issue of Western Azerbaijan.

"In this regard, the Western Azerbaijan Community sent an appeal to the UN General Secretary to stop the destructive steps of the Armenian side and encourage the community's participation in the dialog on the issue of return. The UN Secretariat sent the community's letters to the UN General Secretary and the Armenian Prime Minister as official documents of the UN General Assembly, the Security Council, and the Economic and Social Council," the statement reads.

The concept of return, which forms the basic principles of the community's activity, was also disseminated as an official UN document.

"With the official dissemination of these documents to the UN, the world was most reliably informed about the goals and principles of the activities of the Western Azerbaijan Community, as well as the fact that it is the initiator of the dialog. All this leaves no room for denying the right of Azerbaijanis to return based on international law.

The Western Azerbaijan Community calls on the Government of Armenia to respect international law and human rights, to follow the example of Azerbaijan, which created conditions for the return of Armenians to Azerbaijan's Karabakh region immediately after the 2020 war and is currently making efforts for their reintegration, and to ensure the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their homes," the statement reads.