Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani Army positions in Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Armenian armed forces opened fire at Azerbaijani Army positions in Nakhchivan, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, on September 4, at 09:50 (GMT +4) the Armenian armed forces units from the positions of Arazdayan settlement of the Davali region, using small arms, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures, the ministry added.