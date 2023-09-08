Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Police school in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan renamed - Decree

8 September 2023
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The name of the Training School for Private and Junior Officers under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has been changed, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the decree signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on amendments to the List of Special Purpose Educational Institutions.

According to the decree, this educational institution will henceforth be called the Specialized Secondary School of Police under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

