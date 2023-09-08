Police school in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan renamed - Decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The name of the Training School for Private and Junior Officers under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has been changed, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the decree signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on amendments to the List of Special Purpose Educational Institutions.

According to the decree, this educational institution will henceforth be called the Specialized Secondary School of Police under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.