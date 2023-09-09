As friendly country, we rejoice that Tajikistan is gaining prestige on international arena - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. As a friendly country, we rejoice in the achievements of Tajikistan in strengthening statehood, improving the social and economic well-being of the people, and gaining prestige on the international arena under your wise leadership, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the occasion of the Independence Day, Trend reports.

"The current level of our interstate relations stems from the sympathy, respect and trust our peoples have historically expressed to each other. The high-level reciprocal visits, regular contacts, numerous documents signed in various fields have contributed to the dynamic and successful development of our bilateral relations and partnership.

I believe that by effectively using the favorable conditions for expanding the scope of Azerbaijan-Tajikistan relations, we will achieve the strengthening of our mutually beneficial cooperation and the further deepening of our interaction on both a bilateral and multilateral basis," President Ilham Aliyev said.