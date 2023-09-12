Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani painter awarded "Shohrat" Order following presidential decree

Politics Materials 12 September 2023 16:45 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani painter awarded "Shohrat" Order following presidential decree

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Azerbaijani painter Tofig Aghababayev has been awarded the "Shohrat" Order for his contributions to the development of the visual arts, Trend reports.

In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

Aghababayev has also received the honors of Honored Artist and People's Artist of Azerbaijan.

His works are kept in the National Art Museum of Azerbaijan, the foundation of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan, in the museums of the US, London, Canada, and many other countries, and in private collections.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more