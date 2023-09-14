Russia urges Armenia to accept new realities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Moscow urges Armenia to follow the November 2020 trilateral agreements "taking into account the new realities that have emerged since then", Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing, Trend reports.

"Certainly, we are concerned that tensions are not subsiding and even in some areas have a tendency to grow. Despite everything, Russia remains a reliable guarantor of security. We continue our contacts both with Yerevan and Baku," he said.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in response to the Armenian Foreign Ministry's September 13 statement that the source of a serious threat is the Armenian side's attempts to hide the concentration of forces in the region and divert attention from provocative actions.

"The main condition for peace and stability in the region is Armenia's renunciation of claims to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan in word and deed, withdrawal of all Armenian armed forces from our territories, cessation of revanchist policies and actions," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.