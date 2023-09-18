Azerbaijani FM embarks on visit to US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. A delegation headed by Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Republic Jeyhun Bayramov has left for New York (USA) to participate in the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

It was noted that during the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is scheduled to address the plenary session of the UN General Assembly, participate in events to be held within the session, as well as bilateral meetings with officials of foreign countries.