Parallel use of Lachin road and Aghdam-Khankendi road should be considered another success of Azerbaijan - ex-colonel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Armenia has once again demonstrated to the world its hypocrisy regarding the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road, Honorary employee of the security agencies of Azerbaijan, retired Colonel Azer Garayev told Trend.

“The parallel use of the Lachin road and the Aghdam-Khankendi road should be considered another success of Azerbaijan. False statements about the alleged "blockade" and "humanitarian show" are another provocation of the Armenians. Pretending to be miserable is the usual policy of Armenia. The Armenians have resorted to their "traditional" tactics this time too. However, it was obvious that this was a lie," Garayev said.

According to him, Azerbaijan considers the Armenian residents of Karabakh its citizens and has repeatedly stated this to the international community.

"Azerbaijan is ready to ensure their safety, health, and other issues. This fact seriously worries Armenia and its protectors. Unfortunately, justice and truth are not important today. The biased discussions on Azerbaijan held in a number of foreign countries in recent days are proof of this," he said.