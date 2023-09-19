Anti-terrorist activities aim to neutralize Armenian illegal armed groups - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Anti-terrorist activities carried out in the region are local and aim to neutralize Armenian illegal armed groups [which weren't withdrawn from Azerbaijan's Karabakh region contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told TRT Haber, Trend reports.

