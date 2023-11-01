Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation enacted in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Majlis of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Anar Ibragimov signed a decree on the creation of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on October 31, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the Ministry of Communications and New Technologies of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the public legal entity "State Transport Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic" were merged, and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was established on their basis.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic shall, within two months, prepare and submit to the Supreme Majlis the draft Regulations on the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, proposals on the structure of the Ministry and the total number of employees, ensure harmonization of normative legal acts of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and bring them to the attention of the Supreme Majlis, as well as solve other issues arising from this decree.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel