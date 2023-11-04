Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Nepal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences in connection with the earthquake in Nepal, Trend reports via the Foreign Ministry's publication "X" (Twitter).

"We are deeply saddened by the news of a strong earthquake in Nepal, which killed and injured dozens of people. We express our condolences to the families of the victims and wish healing to the injured. We stand in solidarity in these difficult days with the Nepalese people and the government," the ministry said.

An earthquake of six magnitudes occurred on the border of India and Nepal. The death toll as a result of the earthquake reached 140 people. The number of injured people exceeded 100.

