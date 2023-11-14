Thirty years off, brotherly Azerbaijan upped flag in cultural capital Shusha - chief advisor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The flag of fraternal Azerbaijan is flying again in Shusha (the cultural capital of the Turkic world) after 30 years, Chief Advisor to the President of Türkiye Yalcın Topcu said at the presentation of the "Dear Shusha" book in Ankara as part of the events of the Culture Days of Azerbaijan's Shusha city, Trend reports.

He quoted the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev about Shusha: “I wish I could go to Shusha together with you. We will go there, believe me, we definitely will. Shusha is the eye of Azerbaijan; it is a source of pride for every Azerbaijani. Shusha is a symbol of our culture, and our history."

In addition, Topcu noted that this testament of the great leader was realized by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"May the Almighty rest the souls of all the martyrs who gave their lives for freedom, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, I wish health to veterans," he said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel