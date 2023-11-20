Direct flights from Baku to Kirkuk, Erbil, and Basra to be available over next few weeks - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. In two-week time, our delegation will visit Baghdad to hold a new round of the meeting of the intergovernmental commission. We have big plans how to enhance the level of mutual trade. We also discussed today the issues related to cooperation in the energy area. During the visit of our delegation next month, this issue will also be covered, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press statement with President of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid in Baku, Trend reports.

“We were already informed today at the meeting with the delegations that the first direct flight between our capitals already started, and in the coming weeks probably we will have direct flights to Kirkuk, to Erbil, and to Basra. So, we're expecting a large volume of tourism traveling in both directions and, of course, we discussed what additional steps will be taken in order to have a visa facilitation. So, I am sure that the visit will have very good results,” the head of state noted.