US would be willing to facilitate talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia - State Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The US would be willing to facilitate the talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on November 20, Trend reports.

"We continue to engage with the leadership of both countries and offer to facilitate a dignified and durable peace. It is important that Armenia and Azerbaijan discuss and resolve issues directly to benefit the region. We would welcome a role in facilitating those talks. We've seen other countries offer to facilitate those talks. We think it's important that the two countries talk face-to-face to reach a durable agreement. We would be willing to facilitate those talks, as we have in the past, and we welcome other countries doing so as well," he said.

Baku has turned down the proposal for a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington on November 20.

Concerning the statement of the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State James O’Brien that the US side has cancelled high-level bilateral meetings and engagements, which were initiated by the US side with Azerbaijan, and “there cannot be “business as usual” in the bilateral relationship, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan noted that the relations could not be one-sided.

"Consequently, the same approach will be applied equally by Azerbaijan. In these circumstances, we consider the possibility of high-level visits from the United States to Azerbaijan inappropriate as well.

Moreover, such a unilateral approach by the United States could lead to the loss of the mediation role of the United States. Under these circumstances, it is important to note that we do not consider possible to hold the proposed meeting on the level of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, in Washington on November 20, 2023.

International law norms and principles have always been a priority for Azerbaijan in its foreign policy. Azerbaijan will always act in line with its international obligations. At the same time, Azerbaijan will resolutely and adequately address all the negative steps against its national interest," the ministry said in a statement.

