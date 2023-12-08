OTS welcomes joint statement from Azerbaijan-Armenia as step to peace - SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States welcomes the Joint Statement of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia issued on December 7, 2023, regarding the agreement between the two countries on the political dialogue and confidence-building measures, the organization said in a statement, Trend reports.

"The Joint Statement is a significant step towards ensuring a sustainable peace in the region. It serves as a firm expression of the will of the two countries for taking concrete steps in normalization of the relations between them through direct dialogue, which will lead to reaching the peace treaty on the basis of respect for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity," the OTS said.

Following the talks between the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, an agreement has been reached on taking tangible steps towards building confidence between two countries.

Driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian military servicemen.

In its turn, driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Armenia releases 2 Azerbaijani military servicemen.

As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Armenia supports the bid of the Republic of Azerbaijan to host the 29th Session of the Conference of Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, by withdrawing its own candidacy. The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan do hope that the other countries within the Eastern European Group will also support Azerbaijan’s bid to host. As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Azerbaijan supports the Armenian candidature for Eastern European Group COP Bureau membership.