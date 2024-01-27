Iran rosters initial hearing of accused in terrorist attack against Azerbaijani Embassy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. To alleviate tensions between Azerbaijan and Iran in relation to the terrorist incident, continuous talks between officials and key bodies of the two countries continued throughout the year to severely punish those engaged in arranging and carrying out the abovementioned terrorist crime, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Regular interactions between authorities and important structures of the two nations continued throughout the year to maintain the embassy's complete security, and the Azerbaijani side's expectations were relayed to the other side.

"The Iranian side regularly informed the Azerbaijani side about the ongoing investigative measures, and after a long process, the first court session on the case of the person who committed the terrorist act was scheduled for January 27, 2024," the Foreign Ministry says in a statement.

