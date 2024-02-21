Chairman of Leonardo S.p.A congrats President Ilham Aliyev on election win

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Chairman of the Board of Directors of Leonardo S.p.A. of Italy, Stefano Pontecorvo has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the presidential election, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the Leonardo Company, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations on the occasion of your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Thanks to your extensive experience and professional skills I am sure that the friendly relations between Italy and Azerbaijan will continue to develop further in a context of friendship and cooperation.

As you embark on this new chapter of your career, I wish Your Excellency prosperity and continued success. Leonardo takes great pride in its positive and continuous relations with your country, and rest assured that our company remains committed to ensure that such positive relations will extend.

Looking forward to meeting you personally, please accept the assurance of my highest consideration and esteem," the letter reads.