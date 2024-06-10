Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani Parliament speaker arrives in Belarus on official visit (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 10 June 2024 11:32 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. On June 9, a parliamentary delegation from Azerbaijan, led by Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, conducted an official visit to Minsk, Belarus, Trend reports.

Sahiba Gafarova was welcomed at Minsk National Airport by Natalia Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, Sergey Sivets, Chairperson of the Standing Commission of the Council of the Republic on International Affairs and National Security, Maharram Aliyev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Belarus, and other dignitaries.

The visit agenda for Sahiba Gafarova includes a series of meetings.

The delegation comprises Ziyad Samedzada, head of the Azerbaijani parliament's working group on inter-parliamentary relations with Belarus, along with deputies Aghalar Veliev, Arzu Nagiyev, and other officials.

