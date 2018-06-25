Azerbaijani gymnasts happy with their performance at UEG YOG Qualifying Competition

25 June 2018 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnasts Samad Mammadli and Aghamurad Gahramanov said that they are satisfied with their performance at the UEG Qualifying Competition in Artistic Gymnastics for Youth Olympic Games (YOG) to be held October 6-18 in Buenos Aires.

Samad Mammadli noted that he could overcome the excitement and managed to perform well.

"I performed all my six exercises well," he said. "Despite that this was my first major performance, there was little excitement and I was able to keep my cool and perform well."

In turn, Gahramanov stressed that hard training was the reason for his good performance.

"I was pleased with my performance," he noted. "We were preparing for this tournament for a long time and I think that everything went well. Most of all I liked my results in the floor and horizontal bar exercises. I also got my highest score in the tournament - 13,100 points."

The UEG Qualifying Competition in Artistic Gymnastics for YOG to be held October 6-18 in Buenos Aires took place in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku June 23.

Fifty-two male and 44 female gymnasts from 32 countries took part in the qualifying competitions.

Azerbaijan was represented by Samira Gahramanova, Aghamurad Gahramanov and Samad Mammadli at the competition.

---

