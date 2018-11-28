Minister: New professions to be needed in Azerbaijani labour market in near future

28 November 2018 14:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

New skills and professions will be required in the Azerbaijani labor market in the near future, Azerbaijani Education Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the 15th congress of Azerbaijani teachers in Baku on Nov. 28.

He said that therefore, early specialization, including specialization in innovative disciplines, should be a priority in the secondary education system.

“The main objectives are to improve higher education and use innovations,” Bayramov added. “First of all, teachers, who have mastered and are able to apply new approaches to teaching, are required.”

The 15th congress of Azerbaijani teachers opened at the Baku Congress Center on Nov. 28.

The first congress of Azerbaijani teachers was held in 1906. By tradition, the congress is held every five years.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Gold production in Azerbaijan to soar in 2018 (Exclusive)
Economy 15:32
Azerbaijani state organizations coordinating bill “On electronic signature”
ICT 14:56
Purchase prices for cotton increase in Azerbaijan
Business 14:51
Foreigners actively rent apartments in Azerbaijan
Business 14:24
Nakhchivan's traditional group dances included in UNESCO list (PHOTO)
Politics 13:09
SOCAR Fugro completes research in shallow of Absheron Peninsula
Oil&Gas 12:57
Latest
Gold production in Azerbaijan to soar in 2018 (Exclusive)
Economy 15:32
Tajikistan toughens punishment for brothel keeping
Tajikistan 15:32
Georgian deputy parliament speaker urges opposition to refrain from provocations at polls
Georgia 15:28
Iran participates in Islam-Taoism talks in Beijing
Society 15:24
Lukoil announces production plans at Kazakh oil fields (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15:00
Azerbaijani state organizations coordinating bill “On electronic signature”
ICT 14:56
Purchase prices for cotton increase in Azerbaijan
Business 14:51
Mirziyoyev splits Uzbekistan Airways into separate companies
Tourism 14:40
Iran-Qatar trade volume soars by 200-300%
Economy 14:31