Buta Airways flights to Kyiv from January 22, 2020 to be operated to Boryspil airport

25 November 2019 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Trend:

Starting from January 22, 2020, the Azerbaijani low-cost airline Buta Airways will operate flights to Kyiv to Boryspil International Airport (IATA: KBP), Trend reports referring to the press service of Buta Airways.

Earlier flights were operated to Juliani airport.

Within the winter schedule for 2019/2020, which is valid until March 27, Buta Airways flights on the Baku-Kyiv-Baku route are operated three times a week - on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The flights within the summer schedule for 2020 will be continued on the basis of the same schedule.

International airport "Borispol" is Ukraine’s largest airport located 29 kilometers south-east of Kyiv. The majority of Ukrainian and foreign air carriers operate flights to Boryspil and that will allow Buta Airways passengers to plan more convenient connecting flights.

Passengers, who have already bought tickets, will also be notified according to the airline's procedure on the telephone numbers indicated when purchasing the air ticket.

Buta Airways is the first low-cost airline in Azerbaijan, a structural subdivision of the CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL). It was founded in December 2016. The first flight was carried out on September 1, 2017. The Airline’s fleet consists of modern Embraer aircraft. The Airline is based in Baku, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

