Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation holds 10th General Meeting

18 January 2020 20:58 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.18

Trend:

The 10th General Meeting of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) took place on Jan. 18, Trend reports citing the press service of AGF.

The official opening of the meeting was followed by discussions on agenda issues. A number of important issues related to the activities of the federation were discussed.

First of all, members of the credentials committee appointed by the Executive Committee were approved. Then the protocol of the 9th General Meeting and the agenda of the 10th General Meeting were approved.

At the meeting, the report of the AGF Secretary General Nurlana Mammadzade for 2019 and the report of the Federation’s chief accountant Victoria Abushova were heard and approved.

Then, those with certain achievements or merits were awarded commemorative medals.

The trainer of the rhythmic gymnastics team Evgenia Velyaeva, the head coach of the acrobatic gymnastics team Irada Gurbanova, gymnasts Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi and Ruhidil Gurbanli, as well as the head coach of women's artistic gymnastics Przemysław Lis were awarded bronze medals.

The members of the aerobic gymnastics aerodance group Elchin Mammadov, Balakhanym Ahmadova, Narmina Huseynova, Imran Imranov, Madina Mustafayeva, Akif Karimli, Aykhan Ahmadli, Nigar Ibrahimbeyli, head coach for this discipline Marian Kolev were awarded gold medals.

The General Meeting was concluded with an official closing ceremony.

