Some functions on Azerbaijan’s Buta Airways website to be temporarily unavailable

30 January 2020 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

Trend:

Some functions on https://www.butaairways.az/en/ official website will be temporarily unavailable from February 5 (20:00, GMT+4) in connection with the transfer of the resources of Azerbaijan’s Buta Airways to Amadeus innovative flagship platform, a source in Buta Airways told Trend on Jan. 30.

During the operations on the website, the airline ticket purchase, online registration and booking management will be unavailable in the mobile application.

The technical work is planned to be completed within 48 hours; however, longer delays in the restoration of registration services and booking management may be observed.

During the period when online check-in is unavailable, check-in on all flights will be free of charge at the airports.

In case of additional questions, it is possible to contact the airline's round-the-clock call center by e-mail callcenter@butaairways.az through the feedback form on the website, or by WhatsApp number: +994 70 437 40 86.

