Podium training of gymnasts underway on eve of World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The podium training of athletes who will participate in the upcoming World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling is underway in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on Feb. 14.

The World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling will be held in Baku on February 15-16. Qualifications will be held on the first day of the two-day competition, and finals will be held on the second day.

The gymnasts, who will score highest in the tournament, will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.

Azerbaijan will be represented by two gymnasts - Seljan Magsudova in individual trampoline and Farid Mustafayev in tumbling.

Trend presents the photos from the podium training.