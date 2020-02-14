Azercell shares experience with talented SABAH groups students (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

Trend:

The leading operator in the local mobile market, “Azercell Telecom” LLC took part in the "Winter School” project organized by "SABAH" Career Academy under the Ministry of Education. Thus, within the framework of the project which was held on February 11-13, 2020 in Shamakhi, Azercell Academy trainers, Vahida Orujova and Konul Mammadova, conducted master classes for students covering such up-to-date topics as “Presentation Skills” and “Create Your Brand”. It should be noted that, participation in “Winter School” has already became a good tradition for Azercell. Annually, since 2017, the employees of the company make a huge contribution to students’ professional and personal development sharing their own experience and knowledge.

SABAH groups under the Ministry of Education is the innovative and leading project organized in order to create a new and unique environment in the system of higher education, improve the quality of education, train literate, skilled and qualified students and ensure the training of new personnel in accordance with the growing requirements of the labour market. It is worth to mention that, in the frame of the memorandum of cooperation between Azercell Telecom LLC and SABAH groups of the Ministry of Education signed in 2017, over the past 3 years 30 SABAH students have been awarded with monthly scholarships. Moreover, more than 20 SABAH students have been honored to pass an internship under Student Internship Program and one of them has already became an Azercell employee. It is noteworthy that, 9 out of 28 students, which were awarded the honorary title of “Azercell’s Scholars” in 2020, were selected from SABAH groups .

