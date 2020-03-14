Three Azerbaijani citizens who earlier tested positive for coronavirus discharged (UPDATE)
Details added (first version published on 12:19)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14
Trend:
Three Azerbaijani citizens who earlier tested positive for coronavirus infection (COVID-19), have been discharged after being treated in special treatment clinics, Trend reports with reference to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.
According to information as of March 14, 2020, there have been 19 citizens infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Six of them have recovered.
Currently, the treatment of other people is continued in special treatment clinics, their well-being is under strict control.
