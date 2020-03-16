Azerbaijani State Migration Service applies restrictions (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 11:49)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

Trend:

Head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov has appealed to citizens via Facebook, Trend reports on March 16.

He noted that due to the restrictions in the work of the departments for the provision of migration services, it is recommended to apply the following way:

- applications for registration at the place of stay, work and residence permits, extension of the temporary stay period, establishment of citizenship and others can be made through the Service website;

- documents that must be submitted to the reception desk, are scanned and sent by e-mail;

- the Migration Service will also work on holidays to receive requests from persons whose term of stay in the country ended in the recent days;

- the training courses in Azerbaijani for persons applying to obtain a permit for permanent residence are temporarily suspended. Persons wishing to continue the training can contact by (+99412) 566 37 74;

- in order to clarify the issue of applications or the Service’s work, please contact the 24/7 call-center by 919.

The State Migration Service recommends reducing the number of applications (except urgent ones) in the coming days.