IT GRUP Azerbaijan renders assistance to low-income families

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 12

By Sadraddin Agjayev - Trend:

Branch of Romania’s IT GRUP company in Azerbaijan has rendered assistance to low-income families as part of social solidarity, CEO of the company Kamran Allahverdiyev told Trend.

In general, food assistance has been provided to more than one hundred low-income families in Baku city, including citizens over 65 who cannot leave their homes due to quarantine, said CEO.

Allahverdiyev added that there have been close cooperation relations between Romania and Azerbaijan for more than 28 years, and IT GRUP Azerbaijan, represented by a branch of a Romanian IT company in the country, keeps the existing relations of cooperation and friendship and acts to transfer European experience and innovative IT solutions to Azerbaijan.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev