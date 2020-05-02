Azerbaijan introduces special sanitary regime in some spheres of economic activity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2

Trend:

Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan issued a resolution on regulating the sanitary situation in Azerbaijan during the special quarantine regime.

The resolution was signed by Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Trend reports on May 2.

The document was adopted with the aim to continue implementing measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan

During the period of the special quarantine regime declared in Azerbaijan to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, the special sanitary regime has been introduced for the following activities:

- food trade;

- catering;

- tourism and hotels;

- public transport;

- activities of structures engaged in the reception of citizens;

- trade and services, office work.

In accordance with the requirements of Article 3 of Azerbaijani Law on Sanitary and Epidemiological Well-Being, the following methodical guidelines shall be approved by the chief state sanitary doctor of Azerbaijan:

- Methodological guidelines for preventing COVID-19 coronavirus infection at enterprises engaged in the sale of food products (wholesale and retail sales, markets, fairs);

- Methodological guidelines for preventing COVID-19 coronavirus infection in catering;

- Methodological guidelines for preventing COVID-19 coronavirus infection in the tourism sector and hotels;

- Methodological guidelines for preventing COVID-19 coronavirus infection in public transport;

- Methodological guidelines for preventing COVID-19 coronavirus infection in structures that receive citizens;

- Methodological guidelines for preventing COVID-19 coronavirus infection in various fields of trade and services, and office work.