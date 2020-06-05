Azerbaijan explains rules for shopping prior to weekends, amid hard quarantine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

Azerbaijan's official structure - the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) has released certain rules for consumers in the country, related to shopping before the upcoming weekends, as strict COVID-19 quarantine measures are to kick in on June 6, Trend reports.

The announced rules are:

- Prioritize online shopping over going out

- One person per family allowed to go shopping

- Avoid going to malls during peak hours, try to go to nearest possible mall

- Sick people aren't advised to go shopping

- Wear a mask inside stores at all times, try not to touch face with hands

- Observe social distancing (at least 2 meters from person)

- Make sure to clean used payment card with disinfectant, as well as hands

In accordance with the decision of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, all spheres of business, services and alike in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja and Lankaran cities, as well as Absheron, from (00:00 - GMT+4) on June 6, 2020 to 06:00 on June 8, 2020