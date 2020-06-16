Azerbaijan talks possible upcoming days of hard quarantine

Society 16 June 2020 14:42 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan talks possible upcoming days of hard quarantine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The decision on introduction of a hard quarantine regime in some cities and regions of Azerbaijan on Friday and Saturday of this week (June 19-20), has not yet officially been confirmed, said Ravana Aliyeva, Spokesperson for the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Trend reports.

"If the decision is made, the public will be informed in advance from a briefing of the Operational Headquarters," Aliyeva noted.

Earlier, TABIB Chairman Ramin Bayramli, in speaking at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, said that June 19-20 may be set as a hard quarantine days in certain parts of the country.

Taking into account the dynamics of infection, a hard quarantine regime was introduced in Azerbaijan on weekends and holidays. Thus, from 00:00 (GMT+4) on June 14 to 06:00 on June 16, 2020, residents of Baku, Ganja, Lankaran and Sumgayit cities, Absheron region, Yevlakh, Ismayilli, Kurdamir and Salyan districts were forbidden to leave their places of residence and location, due to COVID-19.

A similar regime was also introduced on the preceding weekend.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey's steel export to Croatia soars up
Turkey's steel export to Croatia soars up
Eduards Stiprais: Uzbekistan impacts dev't of entire Central Asian region
Eduards Stiprais: Uzbekistan impacts dev't of entire Central Asian region
TAP to launch tender for purchase of gas for operations phase
TAP to launch tender for purchase of gas for operations phase
Loading Bars
Latest
Baku Network: Turkey returns to Africa, Libya's future depends on Ankara and Moscow Arab World 16:00
EU Ambassador: Uzbekistan is one of key countries in Europe-Asia Connectivity Strategy Business 15:56
Iran reveals number of licenses issued for establishment of enterprises in Qom Province Finance 15:51
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds foreign exchange auction Finance 15:44
Bank supply at Azerbaijan's CBA deposit auction exceeds demand two-fold Finance 15:42
Turkey's steel export to Croatia soars up Turkey 15:39
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rises in Iran Business 15:39
Demand for real estate in Turkey among Uzbek citizens on rise Turkey 15:36
Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz region begins production of hypoallergenic medical gowns Business 15:34
Iran highlights volume of saffron produced in Lorestan Province Business 15:31
Kazakhstan decreases trade turnover with EAEU member-states Business 15:31
Azerbaijani analysts forecast growth in euro price against dollar Finance 15:28
Eduards Stiprais: Uzbekistan impacts dev't of entire Central Asian region Business 15:25
Industrial parks in Kazakhstan's Almaty to expand territory Business 15:15
Turkmenistan to take measures for comprehensive field work Turkmenistan 15:04
Cargo vehicles handling surges in Kazakhstan's major seaports Transport 14:53
Demand for Turkish steel in Kyrgyzstan greatly increases Turkey 14:52
Video conference held between Azerbaijani president, VP and other representatives of Microsoft (PHOTO) Politics 14:49
New residential complex opens in military unit of Azerbaijani army (PHOTO) Politics 14:48
Azerbaijan talks possible upcoming days of hard quarantine Society 14:42
Uzbekistan Railways launches two new metro stations in the capital Transport 14:19
EU Delegation to Uzbekistan talks country's endurance in battling COVID-19 Business 14:16
Turkey announces second wave of COVID-19 pandemic Turkey 14:05
COVID-19 deaths in Iran surpass 9,000 Society 14:02
Iran announces priority for agricultural and food exports Business 13:54
Iran advised to cutback on imports, focus on local knowledge-based goods Business 13:52
Iran discloses volume of wheat purchased from farmers Business 13:39
Trade turnover between Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan plunges Business 13:38
Iran Mercantile Exchange prepares to start trading houses Business 13:35
Foreign debts to Iran must be paid, says Rouhani Finance 13:25
TAP to launch tender for purchase of gas for operations phase Oil&Gas 13:25
Kazakhstan’s Atyrau refinery to by heat exchange equipment via tender Tenders 13:24
Uzbekistan aims to boost economic activity of Surkhandarya region Business 13:23
BP to need major re-balancing of investment decisions to meet climate ambitions Oil&Gas 13:18
Volume of cargo transportation in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province increases Business 13:12
Iran's economy shrinks - Head of Tehran Chamber of Commerce Finance 13:11
A song for solidarity during COVID-19 (VIDEO) Other News 13:10
Global oil output set for modest recovery in 2021 Oil&Gas 13:09
New food plant commissioned in Iran's Lorestan Province Business 13:00
Reduced jet deliveries to impact oil demand until at least 2022 Oil&Gas 12:59
Azerbaijan launches e-service for air passengers to pass COVID-19 test Society 12:59
Employees of Azerbaijani parliament test covoronavirus-positive Society 12:57
Turkmenistan partakes in environmental protection talks within WGECC Turkmenistan 12:55
Uzbekistan increases passenger traffic at Bukhara International Airport Transport 12:36
Passengers flying from Baku to Istanbul to pass COVID-19 test before flight Transport 12:23
Iran to boost agricultural production Business 12:17
US import of carpets from Turkey edges up Turkey 12:08
Israel's demand for Turkish leather products down Turkey 12:08
Turkey's cement export to Turkmenistan soars up Turkey 12:03
Iran reveals volume of agricultural production in Kurdistan Province Business 12:01
Azerbaijan discloses electronic production data during 5 months ICT 11:59
Ukraine's cargo transshipment to Turkey rises Turkey 11:51
Gold, silver prices lower on June 16 Finance 11:51
Uzbekistan restructuring entities operating in economy sector Business 11:24
Data on cargo transportation from Turkey to Iran revealed Turkey 11:23
Uzbekistan sets prices for state procurement of grain Business 11:17
Azerbaijani mobile operators' revenues grow ICT 11:12
Prices of Azerbaijani oil marginally up Oil&Gas 11:08
Uzbekistan's State Assets Management Agency reveals data on net profit Finance 11:08
Iran discloses volume of steel import, export Business 10:57
Kazakhstan's SCAT resuming flights to Turkey, Russia Transport 10:48
Iran's small-scale power plants’ production potential increases Oil&Gas 10:42
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 16 Finance 10:31
Electricity consumption in Iran hits record Oil&Gas 10:20
Baku Network Expert Council head: European Parliament taught "Karabakh lesson" to Armenia Politics 10:18
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 statistics for June 16 Uzbekistan 10:09
Iranian currency rates for June 16 Finance 10:09
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 26 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:06
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana restarting flights on various int'l routes Transport 09:32
Iran to resume direct flights to Istanbul Transport 09:28
Kazakhstan increases cement import from Turkey Turkey 09:20
Users of fixed internet double in Georgia ICT 09:17
WHO chief to speak at top Chinese university graduation ceremony World 08:55
Commissioner Simson: Expansion of SGC could further improve diversification of gas supplies Oil&Gas 08:28
6 killed, 10 injured as fire erupts in passenger van in Pakistan's Punjab Other News 08:28
Lisbon enters 3rd phase of deconfinement Europe 07:53
UN reports over 25,000 grave violations against children in armed conflict in 2019 World 07:17
Jordan takes measures to restore tourism amid coronavirus Tourism 06:29
New York City police reassigning 600 anti-crime unit officers to other duties US 05:38
Embraer's commercial aviation chief departs after failed Boeing deal Business 04:47
U.S. Supreme Court turns away 10 gun rights cases US 03:56
Chile extends state of catastrophe by 90 days as coronavirus surges Other News 03:05
French coronavirus death toll stays under 30, cases slightly up Europe 02:17
"Among the Hills" awarded at MENA film festival Society 01:29
SAP online customer event off to rocky start as site crashes Business 00:41
U.S. senators ask Pentagon if $1 billion in Afghan aid was cut US 15 June 23:52
German gov't to buy 300-mln-euro stake in vaccine developer CureVac Business 15 June 23:05
Azerbaijan plans to send business missions abroad in September Business 15 June 22:30
TURKPA’s commission holds online meeting (PHOTO) Politics 15 June 21:38
Subsistence minimum for average household down in Georgia Business 15 June 20:41
FIG discloses new planned dates of gymnastics competitions in Baku Society 15 June 20:40
Turkmenistan, Russia to lift restrictions on flights Turkmenistan 15 June 20:35
Liquified gas imports to Georgia increase Oil&Gas 15 June 20:27
Azerbaijan detects 367 new COVID-19 cases Society 15 June 20:16
Central Bank of Iran reveals value of foreign property Finance 15 June 19:48
Turkmenistan introducing electronic information database Turkmenistan 15 June 19:45
Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization to purchase new ships Business 15 June 19:40
Georgia, Germany discuss cooperation prospects Business 15 June 19:32
French SUEZ to modernize water supply of Tashkent Construction 15 June 19:24
Iran to take all measures to unblock Iranian assets in South Korea Business 15 June 19:18
All news