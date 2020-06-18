Azerbaijan to soften conditions on unemployment insurance payments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

The conditions will be softened and the coverage of insurance payments, including unemployment, will be expanded in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on June 18 referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

The proposal was made for this payment to apply also to the individuals whose employment contracts were terminated due to the expiration of their term.

The ministry has developed a bill “On Changing the Law “On Unemployment Insurance”, which envisages softening of the conditions of unemployment insurance benefits and expanding their coverage.

In accordance with the current legislation, the individuals whose employment contract was terminated due to the liquidation of the enterprise or the staff reduction, the unemployment insurance benefit is envisaged if these individuals have a minimum of three years of insurance experience. The proposal was made to reduce this period from three years to one year in accordance with the new bill.

The proposal was made to assign insurance benefits to the individuals whose employment contract was terminated due to the expiration of a fixed-term employment contract in accordance with the new bill.

The bill also contains the proposals on the calculation of unemployment insurance benefits, its assignment in e-form and others.