Azerbaijan lists banned activities during strict quarantine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

Due to the tightening of the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan, a number of enterprises and institutions will not operate in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad cities and Absheron region from 00:00 (GMT+4) June 21 to 06:00 on July 5, Trend reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

The following will not operate:

- Large shopping centers, with the exception of food stores and pharmacies in them;

- catering facilities with local customer service (takeaway only);

- museums and exhibition halls;

- barbershops, beauty salons, cosmetic services are prohibited (including in clients' apartments or other places);

- educational institutions (with the exception of online exams, contests and interviews);

During a strict quarantine regime, conducting sporting competitions and outdoor games is also forbidden.