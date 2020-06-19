Azerbaijan lists banned activities during strict quarantine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19
Trend:
Due to the tightening of the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan, a number of enterprises and institutions will not operate in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad cities and Absheron region from 00:00 (GMT+4) June 21 to 06:00 on July 5, Trend reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers.
The following will not operate:
- Large shopping centers, with the exception of food stores and pharmacies in them;
- catering facilities with local customer service (takeaway only);
- museums and exhibition halls;
- barbershops, beauty salons, cosmetic services are prohibited (including in clients' apartments or other places);
- educational institutions (with the exception of online exams, contests and interviews);
During a strict quarantine regime, conducting sporting competitions and outdoor games is also forbidden.