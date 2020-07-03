Azerbaijan confirms 583 new COVID-19 cases
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 583 new COVID-19 cases, 395 patients have recovered and 7 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Latest
Ayan Aliyeva, CEO of A-Level Education Group: “The Foundation program is a 100% guarantee of admission to a range of leading universities around the world”
Huseyn Abdullayev, who scored the maximum number of points at the final exams: ‘My biggest dream is to enter Baku Higher Oil School’