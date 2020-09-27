Azerbaijan confirms 132 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 128 new COVID-19 cases, 132 patients have recovered and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 40,023 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 37,655 of them have recovered, and 586 people have died. Currently, 1,782 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,858 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,102,401 tests have been conducted so far.
