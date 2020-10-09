ANAMA employee severely injured in Fizuli as result of Armenian armed forces’ shelling
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9
Trend:
An employee of the Fizuli regional branch of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) 38-year-old- Samir Asadov was severely injured as a result of shelling by the Armenian armed forces, Trend reports citing the Agency on Oct. 9.
