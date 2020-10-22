Procedure for calculating total amount of insurance premiums approved in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22

Trend:

Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has given an explanation to the decision No 405, which approved the 'Procedure for calculating the total amount of insurance premiums paid from the state budget', Trend reports.

The total amount of insurance premiums is calculated on the basis of the total number of Azerbaijani citizens who are considered to be insured and who have received refugee status in Azerbaijan, foreigners and stateless persons taken under the guardianship of the mission of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Azerbaijan.

The amount is also calculated in accordance with the number of military personnel undergoing urgent active military service, those arrested, persons deprived of their liberty for a certain period of time and for life (with the exception of those serving sentences in settlement colonies).